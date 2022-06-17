Down East Wood Ducks take Game 3 of series from Hillcats, 5-2

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped Game 3 of the series to the Down East Wood Ducks by a score of 5-2 on Thursday.

The Hillcats (31-29) fell behind in the eighth after the Wood Ducks (29-31) put up three runs to take the lead.

Lynchburg struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Wilfri Peralta doubled into right field that resulted in a collision of two Down East fielders. That hit would score Jordan Brown to give the Hillcats the early one-run lead.

The Wood Ducks would strike back in the top of the fourth when Efrenyer Narvaez would ground into a fielder’s choice to score Daniel Mateo.

From then, it was a pitcher’s duel up until the eighth inning. Will Dion would go seven strong innings for the Hillcats, allowing only two runs on four hits. He would also pick up four strikeouts, and leave the ballgame tied at two.

Both teams would score in the seventh inning. For Down East, Yosy Galan would single home a run with one out to give them their first lead of the night. Then in the bottom half, Jorge Burgos would double to right field to score Yordys Valdes to knot things back up at two.

In the top of the eighth, Damon Casetta-Stubbs would come in and give up three runs, capped off by a two-run home run by Mateo, which essentially sealed the door shut. The Hillcats would bring the tying runner to the dish in the bottom of the eighth, but a lightening delay would halt any momentum they would have had.

The Hillcats and Wood Ducks will meet again on Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:30.

