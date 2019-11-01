Dominion Energy announces third-quarter earnings

Dominion Energy today announced unaudited reported earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2019, of $975 million ($1.17 per share) compared with net income of $854 million ($1.30 per share) for the same period in 2018.

Operating earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2019, were $967 million ($1.18 per share), compared with operating earnings of $758 million ($1.15 per share) for the same period in 2018.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Thomas F. Farrell, II, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said:

“Strong performance across our business units, combined with favorable weather, resulted in operating earnings per share above the midpoint of our quarterly guidance range. Weather-normalized results were also above the midpoint of our guidance range.

“Year-to-date results and our fourth-quarter outlook are supportive of a narrowing of our existing 2019 operating earnings guidance range to $4.15 to $4.30 per share.”

