DIY cleaning hacks

Keeping a house clean depends on our lifestyle and if we can afford a housekeeping service. It takes a lot of time and effort but it’s important and has to be done. If you’re planning on hiring a service, I suggest a service that can offer same day rubbish removal in most situations.

If you’ve got house cleaning to do right now, but you don’t have the time and the last thing you want to do after work is spending time cleaning. If you decide to do it yourself, I’m going to show you some tips and tricks to make your work easier.

1. Buff surfaces with olive oil

Olive oil has many nutritional benefits. It can also help you clean the house.

Olive oil is a great choice for cleaning stainless steel, such as pots, pans, and appliances.

How to do it? Put olive oil on a soft cloth and rub in a circular motion to clean out any dirty spots.

2. Garbage disposal with lemons or limes

The garbage disposal does a lot of dirty work daily, so it’s vital to keep it clean and clog-free.

Process: To clean and refresh garbage disposals, use fresh lemon or lime. Cut the citrus fruit into quarters, and while you have the water running put the lemon pieces into the disposal.

3. Clear carpet stains with vodka

Rubbing alcohol, clear vodka, and white wine can be used for this cleaning hack.

Primary blot the stain. Second, pour any type of clear alcohol onto the stain.

4. Baking soda and vinegar

Baking soda and vinegar are the best options for cleaning tubs.

How to do it? All you need is to mix one cup of vinegar, half a cup of baking soda with hot water and pour it into an empty tub and let it sit for five minutes. Then start filling the tub with hot water until it is about one-quarter filled, and let it sit for an additional five minutes. Then release drain and rinse thoroughly.

5. Essential oils for a sparkling toilet

Another way is using essential oils in a DIY toilet cleaner.

Mix one cup of baking soda with 15 drops of tea tree essential oil and 15 drops of lemon or orange essential oil. Let the mixture sit in the bowl for 30 minutes and scrub with a bowl brush before flushing.

6. A DIY aromatherapy cleaning solution for sparkling sinks and tubs

Also, getting your sink or tub to shine by mixing baking soda, drops of lemon and basil essential oils, and dish soap. Sponge the mixture on the surface of your bathtub and bathroom sink for 10 minutes. After rising off with water, tubs will be glistening.

7. Steam the microwave with lemon oil

You can similarly use essential oils to clean the microwave.

Add 15 drops of lemon essential oil into one and a half cups water to a microwave-safe bowl, and microwave on high for five to 10 minutes, allowing the steam to condense on inside walls of your machine. After complete, simply wipe away the softened food with a sponge.