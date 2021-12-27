David Berkowitz Chicago discusses the ins and outs of being a working artist

Whether you’re an aspiring artist or a working artist with years of experience under your belt, one thing is true: being an artist can be tough. You have to work long hours, and when people ask what you do for a living, it’s hard to explain the creative process in just two words. But if you love making art and don’t let anything get in the way of that passion- even lack of sleep- then David Berkowitz Chicago wrote this article is for you.

Why artists need to work

There are many talks these days about the “starving artist” stereotype, and while it’s true that making a living as an artist can be difficult, it’s not impossible. To make art your full-time job, you need to put in the work. That means long hours at the studio or working on your computer from home and often sacrificing time with friends and family. But don’t let that discourage you.

The benefits of being a working artist

There are many benefits to being a working artist, and here are just a few:

You get to do what you love for a living.

You have more control over your work schedule and can often dictate your hours.

Your art improves as you make more of it.

You learn new skills and techniques from other artists in your field.

How to find the perfect balance between your art and your day job

Finding the perfect balance between your day job and your art can be tricky, but you can make it work with a little effort. Here are some tips:

Make sure you set aside enough time each day (or week) to solely on your artwork. This is non-negotiable, and you’ll be surprised at how much you can get done when you have dedicated time for it.

Keep your day job flexible so that you can take time off for art shows, meetings with clients, or other work-related activities.

Please communicate with your boss and coworkers about your artistic goals and ask for their support in achieving them.

Tips for staying motivated as an artist

In any creative field, there are times when you don’t feel inspired to work or when the amount of work you produce is not up to par with what you want it to be. This can be demoralizing, but here are a few tips to help you stay motivated:

Think about the reasons why you became an artist in the first place. Maybe it was to make beautiful things, to share your stories and experiences with others, or simply because you enjoy it. Write these down and refer back to them when you’re feeling discouraged.

Set small goals for yourself and reward yourself when you achieve them. This could be anything from taking a break for lunch to buying a new book or painting after completing a project.

Find creative ways to procrastinate. For example, watch films or documentaries about art, listen to music while working, or take walks outdoors for inspiration.

Ways to make money as an artist without sacrificing your integrity

Making money as an artist can be difficult, but it’s not impossible. Here are a few ways to do it without sacrificing your integrity:

Sell your art online. Some websites and marketplaces allow you to sell your work directly to the public.

Start a Patreon account. This website allows artists to receive monthly donations from their fans in exchange for exclusive content or rewards.

Teach art classes or workshops. This is a great way to share your knowledge and skills with others and often results in more exposure for your artwork.

What it’s like to be in a creative rut and how to get out of one

Creative ruts can be discouraging, but they’re a natural part of being an artist. This usually happens when you’re not producing enough work or don’t feel inspired, and here are some tips to help get out of one:

Take a break from your art for a few hours (or days) if needed.

Go back through old projects and make something new with them. For example, take the photos from an abandoned photoshoot and turn them into a painting or collage piece instead.

Try working on something completely different than what you normally do- this could be anything from making jewelry to shooting video footage at local events. Try taking classes in other types of art as well.

Read books that inspire creativity, such as Drawing is Magic by Robynne Raye or The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron.

The life of an artist can be tough. Aspiring artists are often told to “find your passion” or “follow your bliss.” But what if you don’t know where that is? What if the fire isn’t there anymore? We’re here to tell you not to give up. The first step in getting back on track is understanding why we need work and feeding our creativity. If this sounds like something that resonates with you, follow these tips and advice about balancing art and day jobs so both get enough attention, tips on staying motivated when things feel stagnant. This will give you ways to make more money as an artist without compromising the integrity and signs of creative ruts (and how to get out of them).

