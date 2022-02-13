Darius McGhee breaks Liberty’s three-point record in loss at Jacksonville

Darius McGhee set the Liberty record for most three-pointers made in a single season with 109, but the Flames fell short Saturday evening at Jacksonville, falling to the Dolphins 73-69.

The Flames fall to 18-8 overall and 9-2 in the ASUN Conference while Jacksonville improves to 16-8 overall and 8-4 in conference.

McGhee caught fire in the first half scoring 26 points, shooting 9-14 from the field. Shiloh Robinson followed McGhee’s lead, scoring nine points in the first half as Liberty was able to have its first double-digit lead of the game with two minutes left in the half (40-28) and the Flames would hold onto the double-digit lead, going into the break with a 42-32 lead.

Jacksonville was able to cut Liberty’s lead to single digits and get as close as one point (46-45) less than six minutes into the half. Jacksonville was able to hold Liberty to just six points in the first eight and a half minutes of the half, as Jacksonville to the lead (48-48) with 11:55 left in the game.

From then on, the Dolphins and the Flames would go back-and-forth in the second half with five lead changes and four ties and with 3:45 left in the game, Jacksonville held a 65-62 lead coming off a Kevion Nolan bucket and the foul. Liberty was able to retake the lead with 2:14 left off a Kyle Rode three-pointer and would hold onto the lead until 26 seconds left in the game.

Nolan would make a pair of free throws to make it 71-69 and the Dolphins would never give up the lead to come away with the win.

Postgame: Liberty coach Ritchie McKay

“Hard fought game and Jacksonville deserved victory. They were very physical and they really wanted to win the game badly, and so did we but they were just better than us in the second half.”

Up Next

Liberty will conclude its Jacksonville road trip on Tuesday, Feb. 15, against North Florida. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.