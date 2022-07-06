Daily American Horse Racing Betting Tips: Wednesday 6th July
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the USA. Seven meetings in total, of which here at Augusta Free Press, we have exclusive betting tips for you on five of the seven meetings on Wednesday 6th July from the racing Stateside.
Of the seven meetings today, we will give you exclusive betting tips on five of them, from Delaware Park, Evangeline Downs, Finger Lakes, Horseshoe Indiana and Mountaineer Park. The first race of these five sets off at 1.10pm at Finger Lakes, with the last race of the day of the five we are looking into getting underway at 7.09pm at Horseshoe Indiana.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Delaware Park and one from Finger Lakes, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race from the five meetings.
Daily horse racing betting tips: Delaware Park, Evangeline Downs, Finger Lakes, Horseshoe Indiana and Mountaineer Park
NAP – MAMA G’S WISH @ +350 with BetOnline – 1.00pm Delaware Park
Our NAP of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Delaware Park, where we have sided with Mama G’s Wish for trainer John Robb to triumph in this six furlong race.
Mama G’s Wish comes here in some hugely impressive form, with seven wins and two runner-ups in her last ten starts. Two of those wins have come on her last two runs, so if she was to pick up another win today that would be a hattrick for the 3-year-old filly. She is certainly familiar with the track, with both her last two victories coming around the same track as today’s race.
Xavier Perez takes the reigns today for Mama G’s Wish in a home of making it three wins on the spin and triumphing yet again off top weight.
NEXT BEST – GOING GOING GONE @ +1600 with BetOnline – 2.04pm Finger Lakes
Our Next Best bet of the day on Tuesday from the racing on US soil comes from Finger Lakes, where we have selected Going Going Gone for trainer Michael Lecesse to triumph in this competitive race.
This 4-year-old filly comes here this afternoon boasting some fine form, hence why we have selected her as she is such a big price for some reason. Going Going Gone comes here fresh off the back of a win last time out, as well as a second and third place finish in her two races previous. If she can replicate the form of last time in this 5f110y sprint, there is no reason she can’t pick up another win and continue her fine run of form.
Jacqueline Davis takes to the saddle for Going Going Gone, just like she did last time out for their win, so horse and jockey are familiar with each other which can only be a positive.
Check out all of our racing selections across the five selected meetings in the USA on Wednesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Delaware Park, Evangeline Downs, Finger Lakes, Horseshoe Indiana and Mountaineer Park on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 41 races:
Delaware Park Racing Tips
- 12.30 The Grayt Pumpkin @ +400 with BetOnline
- 13.00 Mama G’s Wish (NAP) @ +350 with BetOnline
- 13.30 Two Step Dance @ +450 with BetOnline
- 14.00 War Cross @ +200 with BetOnline
- 14.31 Lightfoot Miss @ +600 with BetOnline
- 15.00 Stacks Of Silver @ +1000 with BetOnline
- 15.30 Cashing Big Checks @ +500 with BetOnline
- 16.00 Vinny @ +1200 with BetOnline
Evangeline Downs Racing Tips
- 18.30 Connect It @ SP with BetOnline
- 18.57 Elisher @ SP with BetOnline
- 19.24 Speed Queen @ SP with BetOnline
- 19.51 Lawsuit Lucy @ SP with BetOnline
- 20.18 Party Of Fifteen @ SP with BetOnline
- 20.46 Vancouver Snow @ SP with BetOnline
- 21.13 Patmepatmepatme @SP with BetOnline
- 21.40 Mr. E Edwards @ SP with BetOnline
Finger Lakes Racing Tips
- 13.10 Production Credit @ +110 with BetOnline
- 13.37 Special Story @ +225 with BetOnline
- 14.04 Going Going Gone (NB) @ +1600 with BetOnline
- 14.32 The Heart Fixer @ +1200 with BetOnline
- 14.58 Nutsie @ +162 with BetOnline
- 15.25 Road To Royalty @ +350 with BetOnline
- 15.52 Old Man Winter @ +400 with BetOnline
- 16.19 My Maggie @ +225 with BetOnline
Horseshoe Indiana Racing Tips
- 14.30 One For Richie @ +110 with BetOnline
- 15.01 Takechargejustice @ +500 with BetOnline
- 15.32 Dragon Drew @ -138 with BetOnline
- 16.03 Heavenly Scent @ +400 with BetOnline
- 16.34 Nobrag Justfact @ +250 with BetOnline
- 17.05 Sir Ronaldo @ +250 with BetOnline
- 17.36 Romped @ +400 with BetOnline
- 18.07 Missoni @ +550 with BetOnline
- 18.38 Stoked @ +350 with BetOnline
Mountaineer Park Racing Tips
- 19.00 Giro Kate @ SP with BetOnline
- 19.25 El Solitario @ SP with BetOnline
- 19.50 Lil’ Sister Lou @ SP with BetOnline
- 20.15 Bobby Don @ SP with BetOnline
- 20.40 My Back Pages @ SP with BetOnline
- 21.05 Mac’s Revolution @ SP with BetOnline
- 21.30 Sheltowee’s Bali @ SP with BetOnline
- 21.55 Drew @ SP with BetOnline
