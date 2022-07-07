Daily American Horse Racing Betting Tips: Thursday 7th July
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the USA. Eight meetings in total, of which here at Augusta Free Press, we have exclusive betting tips for you on five of the eight meetings on Thursday 7th July from the racing Stateside.
Of the eight meetings today, we will give you exclusive betting tips on five of them, from Delaware Park, Horseshoe Indiana, Thistledown, Woodbine and Penn National. The first race of these five sets off at 12.30pm at Delaware Park, with the last race of the day of the five we are looking into getting underway at 9.10pm at Penn National.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Thistledown and one from Delaware Park, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race from the five meetings.
Daily horse racing betting tips: Delaware Park, Horseshoe Indiana, Thistledown, Woodbine and Penn National
NAP – KHALFANI @ +350 with BetOnline – 4.50pm Thistledown
Our NAP of the day comes from the sixth race of the afternoon at Thistledown racecourse, where we have selected Khalfani for trainer Shahab Pattah to win this 5f110y flat race.
This 6-year-old gelding comes here today in fine form, with five wins in his last six racing starts, Khalfani was more of a six furlong horse, before stepping back to 5f110y last time out at this track. He went on to win impressively last month over the same trip as today, so this looks very much achievable for Khalfani to make it four wins on the spin.
Yarmarie Correa takes the reigns today in a home to give Khalfani her fourth win in a row and sixth in his last seven starts. Should be there or there abouts for sure.
NEXT BEST – FORMAL ORDER @ +600 with BetOnline – 1.30pm Delaware Park
Our Next Bets bet of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Delaware Park, where we have sided with Formal Order for trainer Scott Lake with jockey Carol Cedeno in the saddle looking to make it back-to-back wins.
This 3-year-old colt boasts some decent form coming into this race, with two third place finishes followed up by a win last time out, showing Formal Order most definitely has the pedigree and pace to win over the longer distance.
Today’s race is over 1m70y, which is a step up in trip for Formal Order, but he has performed well of this mark and over this distance before in his racing career. A great price and we think he has every chance here today of making it back-to-back victories.
Check out all of our racing selections across the five selected meetings in the USA on Thursday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Delaware Park, Horseshoe Indiana, Thistledown, Woodbine and Penn National on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 41 races:
Delaware Park Racing Tips
- 12.30 Midnight Trick @ +175 with BetOnline
- 13.00 Formal Order (NB) @ +600 with BetOnline
- 13.30 He’s Not Curly @ +600 with BetOnline
- 14.00 Moon Biz @ +1200 with BetOnline
- 14.31 World Gone Wild @ +333 with BetOnline
- 15.00 Ruby Bleu @ +200 with BetOnline
- 15.30 Initforthelove @ +1200 with BetOnline
- 16.00 Mi Yayis @ +250 with BetOnline
Horseshoe Indiana Racing Tips
- 14.10 Sentimentaljourney @ +350 with BetOnline
- 14.40 Powerful Point @ +400 with BetOnline
- 15.11 Jacks Spring Break @ +333 with BetOnline
- 15.43 Conquered @ +450 with BetOnline
- 16.15 Whiskey Rivers @ +550 with BetOnline
- 16.47 Cap De Fuego @ +400 with BetOnline
- 17.19 Moonshine Dreamer @ +900 with BetOnline
- 17.50 Motion To Adjourn @ +450 with BetOnline
- 1820 Tellem About It @ +550 with BetOnline
Thistledown Racing Tips
- 14.30 Scorsese @ +650 with BetOnline
- 14.58 Twenty Four Karat @ +120 with BetOnline
- 15.26 Seeking The Money @ -125 with BetOnline
- 15.54 Wicked Warrior @ -110 with BetOnline
- 16.22 Boot Legger @ +200 with BetOnline
- 16.50 Khalfani (NAP) @ +350 with BetOnline
- 17.18 Ever Wonder @ +120 with BetOnline
- 17.46 Layitonthick @ +550 with BetOnline
Woodbine Racing Tips
- 17.05 Smarty Illusion @ +250 with BetOnline
- 17.34 Doctor Wu @ +187 with BetOnline
- 18.03 Pepperoni @ +800 with BetOnline
- 18.32 Epilogue @ +400 with BetOnline
- 19.04 Jmr Pure Sensation @ +600 with BetOnline
- 19.37 Clink Cheers @ +600 with BetOnline
- 20.07 Wenjack @+500 with BetOnline
- 20.36 Devil In Her Heart @ +400 with BetOnline
Penn National Racing Tips
- 18.00 Diggers Diamond @ SP with BetOnline
- 18.27 Espresso Caliente @ SP with BetOnline
- 18.54 I See The Stars @ SP with BetOnline
- 19.22 Bermondsey @ SP with BetOnline
- 19.49 Fairy Dust @ SP with BetOnline
- 20.16 Morgans Melody @ SP with BetOnline
- 20.43 Mine The Coin @ SP with BetOnline
- 21.10 Street Lamp @ SP with BetOnline
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
