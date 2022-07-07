Daily American Horse Racing Betting Tips: Thursday 7th July

paulkelly
Last updated:

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the USA. Eight meetings in total, of which here at Augusta Free Press, we have exclusive betting tips for you on five of the eight meetings on Thursday 7th July from the racing Stateside.

Of the eight meetings today, we will give you exclusive betting tips on five of them, from Delaware Park, Horseshoe Indiana, Thistledown, Woodbine and Penn National. The first race of these five sets off at 12.30pm at Delaware Park, with the last race of the day of the five we are looking into getting underway at 9.10pm at Penn National.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Thistledown and one from Delaware Park, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race from the five meetings.

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus Of Up To $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Crypto Bonus Up To $1000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
35% free play up to $700
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus

 

Daily horse racing betting tips: Delaware Park, Horseshoe Indiana, Thistledown, Woodbine and Penn National

 

NAP – KHALFANI @ +350 with BetOnline – 4.50pm Thistledown

Our NAP of the day comes from the sixth race of the afternoon at Thistledown racecourse, where we have selected Khalfani for trainer Shahab Pattah to win this 5f110y flat race.

This 6-year-old gelding comes here today in fine form, with five wins in his last six racing starts, Khalfani was more of a six furlong horse, before stepping back to 5f110y last time out at this track. He went on to win impressively last month over the same trip as today, so this looks very much achievable for Khalfani to make it four wins on the spin.

Yarmarie Correa takes the reigns today in a home to give Khalfani her fourth win in a row and sixth in his last seven starts. Should be there or there abouts for sure.

NEXT BEST – FORMAL ORDER @ +600 with BetOnline 1.30pm Delaware Park

Our Next Bets bet of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Delaware Park, where we have sided with Formal Order for trainer Scott Lake with jockey Carol Cedeno in the saddle looking to make it back-to-back wins.

This 3-year-old colt boasts some decent form coming into this race, with two third place finishes followed up by a win last time out, showing Formal Order most definitely has the pedigree and pace to win over the longer distance.

Today’s race is over 1m70y, which is a step up in trip for Formal Order, but he has performed well of this mark and over this distance before in his racing career. A great price and we think he has every chance here today of making it back-to-back victories.

Looking for the best horse racing betting site? Well look no further! Here at Augusta Free Press, we have done all of the hard work for you by putting all of the best horse racing betting sites in one place! Click here to check them out!

Check out all of our racing selections across the five selected meetings in the USA on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Delaware Park, Horseshoe Indiana, Thistledown, Woodbine and Penn National on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 41 races:

Delaware Park Racing Tips

Horseshoe Indiana Racing Tips

Thistledown Racing Tips

Woodbine Racing Tips

Penn National Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus Of Up To $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Crypto Bonus Up To $1000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
35% free play up to $700
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus

Looking for the best horse racing betting site? Well look no further! Here at Augusta Free Press, we have done all of the hard work for you by putting all of the best horse racing betting sites in one place! Click here to check them out!

 


paulkelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.