Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of May 9-13

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 — Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Wildlife fence repairs. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge Deck Repairs. Expect alternating shoulder and lane closures, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Storm drain and curb installation – Be alert for work crews in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) and Route 1570 (Northside Drive) in the southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) and Route 649 (Airport Road), on the southbound roadside, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 649 (Airport Road) between Route 606 (Dickerson Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Be alert for work crews in the following areas.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1570 (Northside Drive) and Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive), in the northbound and southbound lanes from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Myers Drive, from 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Saturday

(NEW) Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating flagging operations in the following areas.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Mountain View Elementary School to Swan Lake Drive, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) from Route 1187 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Arden Drive, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250. Expect alternating lane closures on the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Mowing Operations – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) from the Nelson County line to the City of Charlottesville in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes.

Route 20 (South Constitution Route) from the Buckingham County line to the City of Charlottesville.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) from U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Pipeline Repairs/Installation – Expect road closures in the following areas with detours in place.

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) from Route 177 (Langford Drive) to Route 677 (Bloomfield Road), Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 795 (President’s Road) from Route 727 (Blenheim Road) to Route 620 (Rolling Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Water Main Replacement Project – Be aware of contract crews working on the following roads. Drivers can expect lane closures under flagging operations.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) Monday and Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 656 (Georgetown Road), Monday and Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 654 (Barracks Road), between Ricky Road and Huntwood Drive, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Wednesday.

Route 656 (Georgetown Road) between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Old Forge Road, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Debris Removal – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas.

S. 29 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), from Route 240 (Three Notch’D Road) to U.S. 250 (Ivy Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

S. 29 (Bypass), from Interstate 64 ramp westbound to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), Wednesday.

S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) at Route 299 (Madison Road), Thursday.

Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Rural Rustic Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and the Rappahannock County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) — Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 16 to mile marker 33, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Debris removal. Expect left lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 35 to mile marker 36, Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Road work. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect single lane closures with flaggers between Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) and Route 818 (Old Catlett Road), Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Route 610 (Midland Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Road closed .8 miles south of Route 28 (Catlett Road). Watch for directional signs and detours. Project completion date, early June.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Greene County

(NEW) Debris removal – Expect alternating lane closures from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 609 (Scuffletown Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) between Route 607 ( Matthew Mill Road) and Route 670 (Ridgeway Drive)

Route 1160 (Preddy Creek Drive) between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and Rosewood Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder and lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 609 (Buckner Road) Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 655 (Bethany Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes from Herring Lane to Carter Winkey Road, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes, from the Rappahannock County line to Route 604 (Round Hill Road), Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

