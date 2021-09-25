Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Westbound left lane closed and alternating eastbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 22 (Louisa Road) at mile marker 126. Expect lane closures during the following times:

Eastbound 7 p.m. Sept. 24 until 10 a.m. Sept. 25 7 p.m. Sept. 25 until 10 a.m. Sept. 26 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day Sunday through Wednesday night 7 p.m. Thursday until 9:30 a.m. Friday

Westbound 8 p.m. Sept. 24 until 7 a.m. Sept. 25 7 p.m. Sept. 25 until 9 a.m. Sept. 26 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday night



(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 104. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect workers on the left and right shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastbound left lane closed between mile marker 123 and mile marker 124 Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree trimming operations from Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) to Interstate 64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating southbound lane closures from the Interstate 64 ramp to Route 801 (Rock Branch Lane) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Debris removal operations near Frontage Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) near the Nelson County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

(NEW) Route 649 (Proffit Road) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Eastbound right shoulder closed between mile marker 23 and mile marker 27 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound left lane closed between mile marker 16 and mile marker 14 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures for pavement markings Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Shoulder repairs between Route 650 (Messick Road) and Route 610 (Midland Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 709 (Zulla Road) – Pipe work. Road closed to through traffic between Route 706 (Muster Lane) and Route 810 (Old Goose Creek Road) Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 735 (Keyser Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Buck Road. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Anticipated completion Oct. 14.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 1003 (Frost Street) – Road closed for construction activities between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Shoulder repairs. Expect flagging operations near Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road) Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Bridge deck repairs on structure over Mechunk Creek. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 601 (Venable Road) to the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday during daytime hours.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations between mile markers 147 and 143. Be alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 611 (Octagon Church Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 635 (Factory Mill Road) to the Hanover County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 615 (Zion Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to Route 615 (Columbia Road). Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Windyknight Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the Hanover County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 701 (Borden Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 601 (Bumpass Road) to Route 618 (Belsches Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 708 (Nannie Burton Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 604 (Roundabout Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 718 (Proffits Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 606 (Waltons Store Road) to the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 727 (Michie Town Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 635 (Factory Mill Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 748 (Jones Farm Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 630 (Matthews Mill Road) – Replacing multiple pipes between Route 677 (Piney Woods Road) and Route 629 (Lahore Road). Road closed to through traffic daily Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations eastbound from Route 645 (South Poes Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures Monday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations westbound between Route 729 (Richmond Road) and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Thursday and Friday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.