Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 2

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping in both directions between mile marker 114 and 130. Expect brief, alternating overnight lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations between mile marker 99 and 143. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load between mile marker 136 and 87. Expect delays from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations along the right shoulder from mile marker 99 to mile marker 147 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mowing operations in the median Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Be alert for slowing moving vehicles.

Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound near mile marker 121. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Sign installation westbound near mile marker 123. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Overnight bridge work in both directions on the Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) bridge over I-64 between mile marker 119 and 120. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Overnight bridge work in both directions on the Route 688 (Midway Road) bridge over I-64 between mile marker 120 and 119. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Sign installation between Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) and Route 627 (Frys Path Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Sign installation between Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) and 708 (Red Hill Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Road closed to through traffic in town of Scottsville between Warren Street and Main Street Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Follow posted detour route. Obey traffic controls and expect increased pedestrian traffic.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs between Route 647 (Maxfield Road) and Route 740 (Zion Hill Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Shoulder repairs between Route 712 (North Garden Lane) and Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road). Left lane closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Expect lane closures Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection near Route 601 (Old Ivy Road). Expect delays Monday from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Paving operations from Route 796 (Brooksville Road) to the Nelson-Augusta County line. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Road) – Slope work between Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) and Interstate 64. Expect lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) – Sign installation between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 652 (Old Brook Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 1427 (Hillsdale Drive). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Fashion Square Drive. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 708 (Secretarys Road) – Sign installation at Route 795 (Blenheim Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 714 (Riding Club Road) – Pipe installation between Route 704 (Fortune Lane) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Road closed to traffic Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use alternate routes.

Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over South Fork of the Hardware River. Road closed to through traffic Aug. 6-Dec. 14. Use alternate routes.

Culpeper County

Route 3/522 (Germanny Highway) – Resurfacing operations in both directions between the town of Culpeper and Croftburn Farm Road. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

(NEW) Route 29/211 (Lee Highway) – Milling and paving operations between Business Route 17 (Broadview Avenue) and Route 672 (Blackwell Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 672 (Blackwell Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Cedar Run. Road closed to through traffic Oct. 9-Nov. 30. Use alternate routes.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 724 (Sage Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731 intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping in both directions at mile marker 131. Expect brief, alternating overnight lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 616 (Union Mills Road) – Emergency pipe replacement at Steger Creek. Road closed to through traffic between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 600 (South Boston Road). Follow posted detour.

Greene County

Route 631 (Haneytown Road) – Replacement of bridge over Haneytown Creek. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion in mid-February 2019.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge sweeping in both directions between mile marker 134 and 136. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations along the right shoulder from mile marker 99 to mile marker 147 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mowing operations in the median Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Be alert for slowing moving vehicles.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations between mile marker 99 and 143. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge superstructure repairs at mile marker 147. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load between mile marker 136 and 87. Expect delays from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Roadway sweeping between Route 250 (Three Notch Road) and the Fluvanna County line. Expect delays overnight from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) – Replacement of bridge over Cub Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion Nov. 22.

(NEW) Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Railroad repairs performed by Buckingham Branch Railroad near West Main Street. Road closed to through traffic Nov. 1-6. Use alternate routes.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspection between Route 631 (Meander Run Road) and the Culpeper County line. Alternating lane closures Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection between Business Route 29 (North Main Street) and Route 636 (River Road). Expect delays Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal and intersection improvement at the intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect alternating shoulder closures and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Paving operations between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

