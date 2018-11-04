Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Nov. 5-9

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Mowing operations along the right shoulder from mile marker 99 to mile marker 147 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mowing operations in the median Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Be alert for slowing moving vehicles.

Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound near mile marker 121. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Sign installation westbound near mile marker 123. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Overnight bridge work in both directions on the Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) bridge over I-64 between mile marker 119 and 120. Expect lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Overnight bridge work in both directions on the Route 688 (Midway Road) bridge over I-64 between mile marker 120 and 119. Expect lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs between Route 647 (Maxfield Road) and Route 740 (Zion Hill Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Expect southbound lane closures Saturday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Paving operations from Route 796 (Brooksville Road) to the Nelson-Augusta County line. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 652 (Old Brook Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 674 (Clark Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over branch of Moormans River. Road closed to through traffic Nov. 5-16. Use alternate routes.

Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over South Fork of the Hardware River. Road closed to through traffic Aug. 6-Dec. 14. Use alternate routes.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck sweeping in both directions between mile markers 14 and 36. Expect brief, alternating closures from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Overnight westbound bridge work on the Route 17 (Winchester Road) bridge over I-66 in Delaplane. Expect lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of rumble strips from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Installation of rumble strips from Independence Avenue to Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Route 672 (Blackwell Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Cedar Run. Road closed to through traffic Oct. 9-Nov. 30. Use alternate routes.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 724 (Sage Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731 intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Installation of rumble strips from Route 636 (Nahor Manor Road) to Route 600 (South Boston Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Greene County

Route 631 (Haneytown Road) – Replacement of bridge over Haneytown Creek. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion in mid-February 2019.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Mowing operations along the right shoulder from mile marker 99 to mile marker 147 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mowing operations in the median Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Be alert for slowing moving vehicles.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Westbound tree removal operations between mile marker 147 and 136. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Installation of rumble strips in both directions from Route 1046 (Pine Ridge Drive) to Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Installation of rumble strips in both directions from Cottonwood Drive to Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) – Replacement of bridge over Cub Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion Nov. 22.

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Railroad repairs performed by Buckingham Branch Railroad near West Main Street. Road closed to through traffic Nov. 1-6. Use alternate routes.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal and intersection improvements at the intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect alternating shoulder closures and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

