Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 2-6

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 — Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through /Friday , 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) — Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 697 (Sutherland Road) and Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 631 (Rio Road west) and Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive), from 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Bridge Deck Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 654 (Barracks Road), 9 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating flagging operations in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive – Curb and gutter repairs. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes from Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) to Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive), Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250. Expect alternating lane closures on the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Mowing Operations – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) from the Augusta County line to the City of Charlottesville in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 20 (South Constitution Route) from the Buckingham County line to the City of Charlottesville in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line in eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) from U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Traffic Signal Inspections –Expect mobile alternating directional lane closures on the following roads for inspection of traffic signals at multiple intersections. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zone on the following roads:

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road)

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 796 (Brooksville Road) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road)

Route 6 (Irish Road) at Route 800 (Schuyler Road)

(UPDATE) Water Main Replacement Project – Be aware of contract crews working on the following roads. Drivers can expect lane closures under flagging operations.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) at Ricky Road, Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) at Route 656 (Georgetown Road), Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Digging and pouring foundations for future installations. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 874 (Woodchuck Lane) and Route 742 (Avon Street Extended)

Culpeper County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Roadside planting. Expect right shoulder closures at mile marker 22 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Tuesday, 7 a.m. 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and pilot trucks in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), from Route 1001 (Main Street) to the Fluvanna County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) from U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road), in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) from Route 1285 (Burgandine Avenue) to Route 762 (Brandy Road), in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 699 (East Chandler Street) from the Town of Culpeper to Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Rural Rustic Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and the Rappahannock County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Be alert for work crews in the following areas.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway). Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes from U.S. 211 to the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) from U.S. 15 to U.S 250 (Three Notch Road), in the southbound lanes.

U.S 211 (Lee Highway) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Gray Fox Lane

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Roadside planting. Expect left shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, at mile marker 33, Monday through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Digging and pouring foundations for future installations. Expect right should closures in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Road work. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Route 610 (Midland Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Road closed. Watch for directional signs and detours. Project completion date, early June.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Expect alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Catlett Road) and Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Be alert for work crews in the following areas.

Interstate 66. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 639 (Cromwell Road) from Route 612 (Brent Town Road to Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) from Route 701 (Gap Run Road) to U.S.17 (John S Mosby Highway), in the northbound lanes.

U.S.17 (Warrenton Road) from Route 615 (Gatwick Lane) to Route 813 (Goldvein Road), in the northbound lanes.

U.S. 17(Marsh Road) from Route 1170 (Robert J Drive) to Route 651 (Sumerduck Road), in the southbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) at Route 812 (Dondoric Farm Road), in the southbound lanes.

U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) from the Fauquier County line to Route 759 (Federal Street), in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) between Route 618 (Snake Den Road) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) at Snow Hill Lane, in the westbound lanes.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) at Route 631 (Castle Road) in the northbound lanes.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 600 (South Boston Road) –Traffic signal inspections Expect mobile alternating directional lane closures from Route 709 (Martin Lane) to Route 1040 (Broken Island Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

(UPDATE) Updating directions signs. Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) from Route 617 (Morris Road) to the Louisa County line, in the northbound lanes.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) from Route 631 (Troy Road) to Route 689 (Edgecomb Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 639 (Long Acre Road) – Bridge superstructure repair/replacement. All lanes closed at Route 640 (Haden Martin Road) through May 12. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) from Route 795 (Zion Park Road) to Route 613 (Poindexter Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) — Expect right shoulder closures, southbound, between Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) and Route 662 (Shelby Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Updating directional signs — Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) from Route 627 (Long Mountain Road) to Route 675 (Old Massies Corner Road) in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) from Route 622 (Rock Mills Road) to Route 636 (Schoolhouse Road) in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) from Bus/U.S. 211 (Main Street) to Bus/U.S.211 turnaround in the westbound lanes.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) from Route 610 (Chester Gap Road) to the Rappahannock County line.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes, from the Rappahannock County line to Route 604 (Round Hill Road) , Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

