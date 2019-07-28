Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of July 29-Aug. 2

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Paving operations westbound between mile marker 124 and 120. Expect nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between the Rivanna River bridge and the bridge over Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road). Expect intermittent ramp closures for resurfacing. Anticipated completion Aug. 16.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 1135 (Willow Lake Drive). Expect delays due to alternating, mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Pipe work between Poorhouse Road and Gold Eagle Drive. Southbound right lane closed Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) – Northbound resurfacing operations between the Nelson County line and Route 804 (Thackers Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Construction of new turn lane under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the northbound travel lanes between Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) and Route 1570 (Northside Drive) between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Replacement of seven pipes between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop. Road closed to traffic nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 29-Aug. 3. Follow detour.

Route 601 (Old Garth Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Rehabilitation of bridge over Halls Creek. Road closed near Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Aug. 30.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking beginning July 24. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 14 and 37. Watch for slow moving equipment and hand mowing operations.

(NEW) Interstate 66 –Repairing Route 723 (Ashville Road) bridge over I-66. Expect westbound lane closures starting at 8 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday. Lane closures may be in place during the times listed below:

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Wednesday

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road). Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions. Next traffic shift anticipated in mid-August.

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Mobile resurfacing and pavement marking operations from Business Route 15/17/29 to about 0.5-mile south of Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Southbound mobile resurfacing and pavement marking operations from south of Route 28 (Catlett Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Mobile resurfacing and pavement marking operations from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 844 (Fayetteville Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Mobile resurfacing and pavement marking operations from Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Mobile resurfacing and pavement marking operations northbound from Route 836 (Harpers Run Road) to Bealeton and southbound between Bealeton and the Stafford County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Mobile resurfacing and pavement marking operations between Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) and Route 806 (Elk Run Road). Expect lane closures and slow moving vehicles Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Northbound lanes closed at Route 676 (Riley Road) at noon July 8 through Aug. 2. Use Route 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then using I-66 east to Gainesville.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Storm drain repair between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 674 (Lunsford Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

(UPDATE) Various Routes – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures on the following roads on the days listed below:

· Monday and Tuesday: Route 601 (Venable Road)

· Wednesday: Route 9150 in front of Palmyra Elementary School and Fluvanna County School Board

· Wednesday: Route 666 (Magnolia Lane)

· Wednesday and Thursday: Route 640 (Shores Road)

· Friday through Aug. 5: Route 620 (Rolling Road)

Louisa County

Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Paving operations between Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) and Route 609 (Buckner Road). Expect delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Paving operations between Route 250 (Broad Street Road) and Frontage Route 88 (Junction Lane). Expect delays Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Rehabilitating bridge over White Creek. Road closed to through traffic through mid-August. Follow posted detour.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Installation of traffic devices between Route 601 (Flat Run Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect flagging operations in both directions Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Paving operations between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and Route 693 (Montpelier Road). Expect alternating lane closures. Use caution when traveling through work zones Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 671 (Village Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control from Sperryville to the Page County line. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Vegetation control between the Warren County line and Route 211. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

