Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of April 18-22

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Debris cleanup – Be alert for multiple crews in the following areas as they remove trees and other storm debris from roadsides. Expect mobile, alternating road closures.

Interstate 64. Expect left lane closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 106 and mile marker 114, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday, April 17.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). From Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Louisa County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(Browns Gap Turnpike), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Slope work. The scenic overlook at mile marker 100 will close while crews shore up the rocky outcropping sloping down to U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) below. Expect single lane closure on U.S. 250 in westbound lanes daily. The scenic overlook on U.S. 250 will also close. Project completion expected early April, weather permitting.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 697 (Sutherland Road) and Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 631 (Rio Road west) and Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive), from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Bridge Deck Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 654 (Barracks Road), Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Shoulder Repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the westbound and eastbound lanes from Route 796 (Brooksville Road) to U.S. 250, Wednesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250. Expect alternating lane closures on the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Water Main Replacement Project – Be aware of contract crews working on the following roads Drivers can expect lane closures under flagging operations.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) at Ricky Road, Monday, 8 p.m. to Tuesday, 5:30 a.m.

Ricky Road, between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Frederick Circle, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Route 1472 (Old Forge Road) at Route 656 (Georgetown Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating flagging operations in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge substructure repair/replacement. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 744 (Hunt Club Road) and Route 600 (Campbell Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures at Route 639 (Chicken Mountain Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday.

(NEW) U.S. 211 Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 Old Bridge Road and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 799 (Keyser Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks between Route 3652 (East Chandler Street) and Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(UPDATE) Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 612 (Brent Town Road) and Route 806 (Elk Run Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Expect alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Catlett Road) and Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

(UPDATE) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures on the following roadways in the eastbound lanes controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks Wednesday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 853 (Station Drive), between U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) to Route 28 (Catlett Road)

Route 853 (Village Center Drive), between U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) to Route 853 (Station Drive)

Fluvanna County

Route 639 (Long Acre Road) – Bridge superstructure repair/replacement. All lanes closed at Route 640 (Haden Martin Road) through May 12. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Debris cleanup – Be alert for multiple crews in the following areas as they remove trees and other storm debris from roadsides. Expect mobile, alternating road closures.

Route 1160 (Preddy Creek Drive). From Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) to Rosewood Drive dead end, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday.

Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). From Route 644 (Gilbert Road) to the Orange County line, in the eastbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Route 616 (Carpenters Mill Road). From Route 607 Matthew Mill Road to U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail, Wednesday.

Route 610 (Toms Road). From U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 609 (Scuffletown Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road). From Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) to the Orange County line, the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect left lane closures eastbound, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147 while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures, southbound, in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) at Route 733 (Oak Hill Court) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road and Route 662 (Shelby Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) — Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Route 600 (Bryans Road) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

