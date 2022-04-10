Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of April 11-15

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Debris cleanup – Be alert for multiple crews in the following areas as they remove trees and other storm debris from roadsides. Expect mobile, alternating road closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). From Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Louisa County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’D Road). From Route 802 (Old Three Notch’d Road) to Route 680 (Browns Gap Turnpike), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

S. 250 (Ivy Road). From Route 240 (Three Notch’D Road) to the U.S 250 off ramp at Route 654 (Barracks Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Slope work. The scenic overlook at mile marker 100 will close while crews shore up the rocky outcropping sloping down to U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) below. Expect alternating traffic with flaggers on U.S. 250 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes daily. The scenic overlook on U.S. 250 will also close. Project completion expected early April, weather permitting.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250. Expect alternating lane closures on the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Water Main Replacement Project – Be aware of contract crews working on the following roads Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers can expect lane closures under flagging operations.

Route 654 (Barracks Road). Fire hydrant installation, Barracks Place.

Route 1444 (Ricky Road) at Frederick Circle.

(NEW) Traffic Signal Inspections — Expect mobile alternating directional lane closures on the following roads for inspection of traffic signals at multiple intersections. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zone on the following roads:

S. 250 (Ivy Road) from Broomley Road to U.S. 250 bypass off ramp, from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

S. 250 (Ivy Road) from Route 738 (Morgantown Road) to Farmington Drive, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) from Route 3435 (Barracks Road) to the U.S. 250 off ramp, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Shoulder Repairs –

S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) from Route 838 (Lackey Lane) to Route 838 (Fan Mountain Road). Expect Right lane and Right shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.

S 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), from Route 796 (Brooksville Road) to U.S. 250. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with flaggers in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Directional Sign Maintenance – Expect right shoulder closures on the following roads. Be alert for crews working in these areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64. Mile marker 119, westbound.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Between Route 338 (College Drive) and Route 1135 (Willow Lake Drive), southbound

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating flagging operations in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Installation of tourist-oriented directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lane at Route 874 (Woodchuck Lane), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers from Route 640 (St. John Road) to Route 616 (Whitlock Road), Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge substructure repair/replacement. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 744 (Hunt Club Road) and Route 600 (Campbell Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Storm Drain Work – Be alert for multiple crews in the following areas. Watch for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

Route 631 (Rio Road East). Left turn lane and left lane closed at U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail). Right lane closed from Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) to Route 1403 (Berkmar) from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

City of Charlottesville

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) from U.S. 250 to the Albemarle County line between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Sunday.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes under flagging operations, from Holiday Drive to Seminole Court, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily, beginning Sunday.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures from Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) to Route 730 (Indian Run Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Paving Operations – Expect alternating lane closures on the following roads with traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks.

Route 686 East (Lovers Lane) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Tuesday.

Route 799 (Keyser Road), between Route 3652 (East Chandler Street) and Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations Be alert for work crews on roadsides between mile marker 16 and mile markers 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) Utility under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the following areas.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road). From Route 612 (Brent Town Road) to Route 806 (Elk Run Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 612 (Brent Town Road). From Route 611 (Sowego Road) to Route 609 (Courthouse Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Pipe repairs/installations – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas with flaggers and pilot trucks.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road). From Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 611 (Sowego Road). From Route 794 (Heddings Road) to the Prince William County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road). From Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane) to Route 682 (Black Snake Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road). From Route 667 (Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) for road construction.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 853 (Station Drive) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes, controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks, from U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) to Route 28 (Catlett Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 9 through Wednesday.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 639 (Long Acre Road) – Bridge superstructure repair/replacement. All lanes closed at Route 640 (Haden Martin Road) through May 12. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Debris cleanup – Be alert for multiple crews in the following areas as they remove trees and other storm debris from roadsides. Expect mobile, alternating road closures.

Route 1160 (Preddy Creek Drive). From Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) to Rosewood Drive dead end, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Tuesday.

Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). From Route 644 (Gilbert Road) to the Orange County line, in the eastbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Route 610 (Toms Road). From U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 609 (Scuffletown Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road). From Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) to the Orange County line, the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect left lane closures eastbound, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147 while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Right shoulder will be closed in the southbound lane at Route 733 (Oak Hill Court) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Brush removal – Be alert for work crews in the following areas.

S. 211 (Lee Highway). From Route 639 (Weaver Road) to Waterpenny Lane. Expect right shoulder closures in the westbound lane Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

S. 522 (Zachare Taylor Highway). From U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

