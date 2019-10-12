Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Oct. 14-18

Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 12:15 am

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Westbound bridge work at mile marker 121.5 over Route 20.

· One westbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14.

· The entrance ramp from northbound Route 20 to westbound I-64 will also be closed.

· Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound shoulder maintenance between mile marker 119 and 121. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the shoulder Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of eastbound bridge over Biscuit Run near mile marker 120. Eastbound left lane closed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of westbound bridge over Biscuit Run near mile marker 120. Westbound left lane closed Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Installation of rumble strips westbound from mile marker 124 to mile marker 120 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over railroad at mile marker 118. Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Northbound paving and southbound line marking operations between Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). Expect lane closures Sunday and Monday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

(NEW) Route 640 (Docs Road) – Inspection of bridge over Thornton River. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Inspection of bridge over Hazel River. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 30 and 36. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Eastbound bridge work over Goose Creek at mile marker 22. Right lane closed Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Eastbound bridge work over Route 732 (Ramey Road) at mile marker 26. Right lane closed Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

· Expect intermittent daily lane closures.

· Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Median and turn lane improvements just north of the Route 17 (Marsh Road) intersection at Opal. Expect left lane closures 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad near Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Inspection of northbound bridge over the Rapidan River at the Madison-Greene county line. Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Tree trimming operations from Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) to the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Tree trimming operations from Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 600 (Campbell Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over East Fork Beaverdam Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion in late October 2019.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Resurfacing operations in southbound lanes from the Culpeper County line to Route 678 (Tibbs Shop Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Inspection of northbound bridge over the Rapidan River at the Madison-Greene county line. Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Line painting operations from the town of Orange to the Madison County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Line painting operations from Route 3 (Germanna Highway) to Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Be alert for slow moving vehicles Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Sperryville to the Warren County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) –Mowing operations from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.