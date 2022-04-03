Court Square Theater to screen Rocky Horror Picture Show April 8-10

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Live JMU Shadowcast returns to Court Square Theater April 8-10, with shows at 10 p.m. each evening.

Tickets ($15 each) are available online at valleyarts.org/performances, and $5 prop bags will be available at the box office and concessions during the event.

In the 1975 cult classic (R), sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien).

Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

Masks are required – except when actively eating or drinking. The current COVID-19 policy is available at valleyarts.org/cst-covid19-policy.

