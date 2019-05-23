Connolly reintroduces National Security Diversity and Workforce Inclusion Act

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA) reintroduced the National Security Diversity and Workforce Inclusion Act, legislation that would promote diversity in federal national security offices.

Companion legislation has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). Connolly, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was joined by Reps. Meeks (D-NY), Hastings (D-FL) and Bass (D-CA).

“Diversity is a unique source of strength for American society, our economy, and our national security,” Connolly said. “We must ensure that our federal workforce reflects the American people it serves. I have collaborated with federal employee groups to promote diversity within federal agencies, and I welcome this opportunity to take a comprehensive approach to enhancing diversity in our national security workforce.”

The National Security Diversity and Workforce Inclusion Act would codify that a diverse U.S. national security workforce is a strategic asset, enhancing our nation’s capabilities and global leadership. Specifically, it would require each national security agency to make available to the public, appropriate congressional committees, and the national security agency workforce a report on its diversity and inclusion efforts. The legislation also encourages agencies to expand development and career advancement opportunities for its workforce.

A March 2011 Military Diversity Leadership Commission report found that women and minorities are still underrepresented among the top leadership of the Armed Forces, as compared with the members they lead. The report offered 20 recommendations and strategies to remove barriers affecting the demographic makeup of military leadership.

Text of the legislation is available here.

