Connolly, Beyer call on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign

Representatives Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Don Beyer (D-VA) released the following statement today calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign:

“We expected Governor Northam to resign this morning. Nothing we have heard since changes our view that his resignation is the only way forward for the Commonwealth.

“Virginia has a painful past where racism was too often not called out for its evil. The only way to overcome that history is to speak and act with absolute moral clarity. It is for that reason the Governor must step aside and allow the process of healing to begin under the leadership of Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax.”