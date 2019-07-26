Congresswoman Elaine Luria votes to end sequestration
Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) voted in support of a bipartisan budget agreement that would permanently end the threat of sequestration, protect the full faith and credit of the United States, and promote military readiness in Hampton Roads and beyond.
“Military readiness requires methodical planning, and you can’t plan without stable funding levels,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Hampton Roads is the engine behind many military installations, and our community depends on bipartisan cooperation in Washington. Today the House took the first step toward ending sequestration for good. That’s great for America.”
Without congressional action, statutory caps would lead to devastating and arbitrary cuts of 11 percent to defense spending and 9 percent to non-defense spending for 2020 relative to the amounts provided for 2019.
The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 replaces these destructive cuts with a realistic budgetary framework that would allow Congress to make critical investments in our nation’s people, military, infrastructure, and more through its annual appropriations bills. The measure also prevents a default on federal debt through July 31, 2021.
The House passed the bill Thursday afternoon. The deal would replace reckless across-the-board cuts with responsible budgeting. The Senate must pass the legislation and the President must sign it before it becomes law.
