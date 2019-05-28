Community Foundation awards $385,000 to local nonprofits

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge will award over $385,000 to 112 nonprofit organizations, serving Staunton, Waynesboro and the counties of Augusta, Highland and Nelson, at an event on Wednesday in Waynesboro.

The Community Grants Program is one of many ways in which the foundation continues to connect people who care to causes that matter. Thanks to many generous and thoughtful donors who have created long-term charitable funds, the Community Foundation is able to support nonprofit organizations that address the many pressing needs and opportunities in our community.

This ceremony is the culmination of a process that began in November when the Foundation invited nonprofit organizations to submit applications for grants. The Foundation received 134 applications, a 26% increase from last year, and assembled a 25-member selection committee of community members to review each application, weigh their merits, and recommend to the Foundation’s board of directors a plan for distributing its available funding.

Since its founding in 1992, the Community Foundation has partnered with hundreds of donors to direct over $11.5 million in charitable giving into our local community. Including the grants presented at the ceremony on May 29, the Community Foundation’s year-to-date grants and scholarships for 2019 is in excess of $725,000. As in previous years, the Foundation will once again be in a position to distribute approximately $1 million in the form of grants, scholarships, and awards during 2019.

The Community Foundation is grateful for, and humbled by, the hard work and dedication of each of its grant recipients. According to Dan Layman, Chief Executive Officer, “these dedicated organizations aid our most vulnerable community members, support aspirations for better lives, and enhance our quality of life. They inspire us to do our very best for the community each and every day.”

