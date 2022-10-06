community cookout in waynesboro scheduled to promote civic engagement

Virginia Organizing will host a cookout Sunday, Oct. 9.

Community Cookout to Promote Civic Engagement and Reproductive Justice will be held at North Park, 800 Bridge Ave., Waynesboro, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to build community in Waynesboro, and create a safe and brave space for neighbors to discuss civic engagement and reproductive justice in the city.

Free food will be available, live music by DJ Adonis, community resources, games and raffle prizes. Volunteers will be available to encourage community members to restore civil rights, register to vote, update voter registration, find polling locations for voters, and share information about November 8’s ballot.

LIFEworks Project, Blue Ridge Abortion Fund and Virginia Organizing will be in attendance.