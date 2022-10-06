Menu
community cookout in waynesboro scheduled to promote civic engagement
Local

Community cookout in Waynesboro scheduled to promote civic engagement

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Virginia OrganizingVirginia Organizing will host a cookout Sunday, Oct. 9.

Community Cookout to Promote Civic Engagement and Reproductive Justice will be held at North Park, 800 Bridge Ave., Waynesboro, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to build community in Waynesboro, and create a safe and brave space for neighbors to discuss civic engagement and reproductive justice in the city.

Free food will be available, live music by DJ Adonis, community resources, games and raffle prizes. Volunteers will be available to encourage community members to restore civil rights, register to vote, update voter registration, find polling locations for voters, and share information about November 8’s ballot.

LIFEworks Project, Blue Ridge Abortion Fund and Virginia Organizing will be in attendance.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

