Comedian Chelsea Handler bringing Vaccinated and Horny Tour to Richmond in 2022

Chelsea Handler comes to Richmond with her Vaccinated and Horny Tour on June 9, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849), and at the main box office located at 6 N. Laurel St., open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Handler’s humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated “Chelsea Lately,” a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series “Chelsea Does” followed by her talk show “Chelsea” on Netflix in 2016.

She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me. Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over six years, the critically acclaimed “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” on HBO Max, and launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea.”

