Columbia Gas of Virginia performing maintenance work in Staunton next week

Published Saturday, Jun. 26, 2021, 8:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Columbia Gas of Virginia will be performing maintenance on its natural gas pipeline system in Staunton on Wednesday.

The maintenance work will take place at the intersections of Elm Street and Vinson Street, North Drive and Norwood Street, Skymont Road and North Drive, Westover Drive and Spring Hill Road, and near 1714 Spring Hill Road.

As part of the work, Columbia Gas will be purging natural gas from portions of its pipeline system. The purging procedure will involve safe and controlled burning of natural gas, which may result in a brief period of visible flame and odor in the immediate area of the work. The odor will diminish quickly as work is concluded.

Natural gas is lighter than air, odorless, and colorless in its natural state. Mercaptan, a chemical odorant that smells like rotten eggs, is added to natural gas as a safety measure to make it detectable.

If you have any natural gas odor concerns or suspect a natural gas leak, stop what you are doing, leave the area immediately, and from a safe location call 911 and Columbia Gas’s emergency number, 1-800-544-5606.

Company personnel will respond to any odor complaints. Columbia Gas is also notifying local fire and police officials of this maintenance procedure.

Exercise caution when traveling through work zones. Slow down and obey flaggers and all posted signs including detours and parking restrictions. We apologize for any inconvenience and will make every effort to limit traffic restrictions.