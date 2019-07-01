Columbia Gas customers to see refunds in upcoming statements

Columbia Gas of Virginia residential natural gas customers will receive a one-time refund in their July or August bills as a result of the final order issued by the Virginia State Corporation Commission in Columbia’s 2018 base rate case.

The average residential customer refund is approximately $23, based on customer usage. The refund reflects the difference between Columbia’s new base rates approved by the Commission and interim rates that took effect, subject to refund, on January 31, 2019.

Going forward, customers will see their average seasonal monthly bills increase slightly (by an average of $1.99 per month or approximately 2.7 percent) when compared with rates that were in effect prior to January 31, 2019. The new base rates include costs associated with natural gas delivery, distribution and customer service – including significant investments that Columbia Gas is making to enhance system safety, reliability and customer service.

The Commission’s final order also addresses customer savings associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. As a result, customers will also see a monthly credit in their bills beginning in August 2019 until July 2020.

Base rates represent about 60 percent of a typical customer’s total bill. The remaining 40 percent of the bill consists of natural gas costs, which are directly passed through to customers on a dollar-fordollar basis.

Columbia Gas encourages customers to enroll in free programs which can help manage their energy bills, including:

Budget Payment Plan – Allows customers to spread energy costs evenly throughout the year

WarmWise energy efficiency and conservation program (www.warmwiseva.com)

Paperless Billing – Saves energy and natural resources required to produce paper bills.

Customers with questions regarding rates and/or refunds may call 1-800-543-8911 or visit columbiagasva.com for more information.

Customers can also follow Columbia Gas on Facebook (ColumbiaGasVa), Twitter (@ColumbiaGasVa) and Instagram (columbiagasva).

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google