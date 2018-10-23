Collaboratory Music & Arts Festival in Lexington on Saturday

Published Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 12:04 am

newspaperMain Street Lexington and Lexington Collaboratory & Makerspace present the Collaboratory Music & Arts Festival on Saturday Oct. 27.

The event will take place rain or shine on Hopkins Green in Lexington from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

This fundraiser, which is free and open to the public, will be a family-friendly music & arts experience:

  • Live music showcase featuring young and local musicians.
  • Community hands-on mural painting for all ages–great for kids!
  • A local guitar maker has made an electric guitar for raffle. The guitar has been specially-painted by a local artist. We have also hand-built a tube amplifier with local electricians and woodworkers. Both will be available for raffle at the event.
  • Food provided by Mano Taqueria.
  • Beer & cider available.

The event is a fundraiser for the Lexington Collaboratory & Makerspace, a nonprofit entrepreneurial incubator, community workshop and community learning center.

The Lexington Collaboratory & Makerspace is part of the Main Street Lexington economic & cultural development organization. The Collaboratory, located at 18 E Nelson Street in Lexington, Virginia, opened last July and serves a threefold purpose:

  • Entrepreneurial Incubator. We help local entrepreneurs develop their products & services by providing access to a network of professional mentors. We also provide a zero-interest funding program.
  • Community Workshop. Our space has a 3D printer, laser cutter & engraver, printing press, tool library and computer lab. Members and visitors can use our equipment to create products, prototypes, gifts and more.
  • Community Learning Center. We empower local artists and experts to share their skills and make money doing so! We provide the space, insurance, marketing, payment processing and more for instructors to teach classes ranging from paint parties to drone flight to kombucha brewing and more.

