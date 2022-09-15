Claim Chargers vs Chiefs TNF Free Bets With Everygame NFL Promo Code INSIDERS

Olly Taliku
The second gameweek of the NFL kicks off on Thursday night with a thriller, as the Chargers take on the Chiefs and we have all the information you need to claim your $750 in free bets!

How To Use Everygame NFL Promo Code For Chargers vs Chiefs

Our dedicated Everygame NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by following these simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign-up with Everygame
  2. Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $250 three times and get $750 in free bets
  4. Start making your Chargers vs Chiefs Bets
Open an Account With Everygame

How To Place Your Chargers vs Chiefs Bet With The Everygame Bonus

Follow our simple guide below to begin placing bets with your Everygame bonus on the NFL markets for the Chargers vs Chiefs game which takes place on Thursday night.

  • Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the Everygame site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest odds
  • Find the market you like and click on the odds to place a bet with your BONUS (this will pop-up up a bet slip to the right)
  • Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, then just click ‘place bet’

Everygame NFL Promo Code: Get $750 In Free Bets

Below we detail the Everygame $750 NFL Free Bet Offer what you need to do and what you’ll get in return.

Once you’ve bagged yourself a new Everygame account then you are just a few steps away from claiming a $250 bonus on your FIRST THREE DEPOSITS, it’s that easy.

Therefore, if you deposit $250 using promo code INSIDERS after joining, you’ll be credited with a $250 bonus to use. Or, if you deposit $100, you’ll receive a $100 bonus – you get the idea!

The top news is that you can repeat this on your first three deposits and take advantage of a MAXIMUM of $750 (if you deposit $250 each time, $250 x 3 = $750). It’s as easy as that.

Everygame NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)
  • This offer is available for North America new customers only.
  • The bonus code can be claimed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up

The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Chargers vs Chiefs Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Chargers
 +184 bovada
Chiefs
 -220 bovada

 

