Chris Greene Lake closed to dogs due to algae bloom

Published Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, 8:48 am

Chris Greene Lake is currently experiencing a harmful algae bloom, and as a result, dogs are prohibited from swimming in the lake until further notice.

Hiking trails and the dog park remain open, and boating is still permitted.

There have been no reported health problems, however, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake after test results showed harmful algae present.

People and pets are prohibited from contact with the water until further notice.

Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lakes are not effected.