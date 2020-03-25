Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU updates visitor policies
The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU announced new measures to ensure the health and safety of patients, families and team members.
Visitor policy updates
The visitor policy has changed to limit the number of in-person interactions
- Inpatient pediatric patients: 2 visitors per day
- Pediatric ER patients: 1 visitor per day
- Pediatric patients undergoing surgery, procedures or other testing: 1 visitor per day
- Transitional Care Unit (long term care) patients: visitation only allowed for emergencies
- No one under 16 will be allowed to visit patients in the hospital or attend outpatient appointments with patients
More policy updates
- Staff is communicating with families to postpone and reschedule most non-urgent outpatient appointments, surgeries and procedures
- The Brook Road and VCU Dental Clinics are closed except for emergency needs
- The hospital is offering increased telehealth services via phone, virtual video visits and its patient portal
- The hospital is screening patients and visitors before they enter facilities (thermal temperature checks and questions about symptoms)
- The RMHC Sibling Center is closed
The hospital encourages families to visit chrichmond.org/COVID19 resources page for the latest information on visitation guidelines; appointment changes; and family-friendly, fact-based articles, videos and downloadable tools containing up-to-date information on COVID-19.
