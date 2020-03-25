Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU updates visitor policies

The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU announced new measures to ensure the health and safety of patients, families and team members.

Visitor policy updates

The visitor policy has changed to limit the number of in-person interactions

Inpatient pediatric patients: 2 visitors per day

Pediatric ER patients: 1 visitor per day

Pediatric patients undergoing surgery, procedures or other testing: 1 visitor per day

Transitional Care Unit (long term care) patients: visitation only allowed for emergencies

No one under 16 will be allowed to visit patients in the hospital or attend outpatient appointments with patients

More policy updates

Staff is communicating with families to postpone and reschedule most non-urgent outpatient appointments, surgeries and procedures

The Brook Road and VCU Dental Clinics are closed except for emergency needs

The hospital is offering increased telehealth services via phone, virtual video visits and its patient portal

The hospital is screening patients and visitors before they enter facilities (thermal temperature checks and questions about symptoms)

The RMHC Sibling Center is closed

The hospital encourages families to visit chrichmond.org/COVID19 resources page for the latest information on visitation guidelines; appointment changes; and family-friendly, fact-based articles, videos and downloadable tools containing up-to-date information on COVID-19.

