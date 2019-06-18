Charlottesville: Large Item Pickup for storm-related debris

The City of Charlottesville encourages residents who have debris resulting from recent storms to take advantage of the Large Item Pickup service.

The city is not offering free pickup service thus residents should not pile up debris on the curb unless they have made arrangements for a pickup.

The non-refundable fee for a large item pickup appointment is $35 for the first pickup, $50 for the second, and $100 for the third and all subsequent pickups. The pickup fee schedule uses a rolling 12-month period that is measured backward to the date of initial purchase. The maximum volume limit per pick-up is one dump truck load (10’ by 8’ by 6’).

Once you have scheduled a pickup, please place debris by the curb for collection. Residents are reminded to be careful of where they place debris piles. Do not stack or lean debris near or on trees, utility poles, or other structures including fire hydrants, water meters, backflow prevention devices or mailboxes as that makes removal difficult and could lead to property damage. Avoid blocking the road, driveways, and sidewalks.

More information is available at:

http://largeitempickuppublic.charlottesville.org/

Questions can be directed to the City’s Public Works Department:

Email: pwinfo@charlottesville.org

Phone: 434-970-3301

