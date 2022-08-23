Charlottesville: Comment period for zoning approach extended through Sept. 6
The City of Charlottesville is seeking input on its approach to a zoning rewrite. The City of Charlottesville Department of Neighborhood Development Services has been working in partnership with a consultant team on a three-part process called Cville Plans Together.
Earlier efforts focused on creation of an affordable housing plan and updating Charlottesville’s comprehensive plan. The third and final part of this project is a zoning ordinance rewrite.
The zoning ordinance comprises a set of municipal laws that regulate the development of buildings and the use of land. It is an important factor in how the community manages and prepares for the growth and evolution of its physical space.
The purpose of the zoning ordinance rewrite is two-fold:
- To ensure that the zoning ordinance effectively implements the affordable housing plan and the newly updated comprehensive plan, including the future land use map
- To make other needed updates to streamline and clarify the ordinance
The first steps in the zoning ordinance rewrite are to identify the changes that are needed to the zoning ordinance and an approach for addressing them.
At this time, a draft of the zoning map and zoning text has not been developed. The community comment period is to gather input on this approach before a draft zoning map and text is created.
Copies of the draft report are available to borrow from the information desk at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library at 201 E. Market Street in Charlottesville.
The Cville Plans Together team has been working on analyses related to (1) how the local housing market will likely respond to the zoning changes proposed in the Comprehensive Plan, and (2) potential ways to increase the supply of more affordable housing in the city through Inclusionary Zoning (IZ).
On the website, residents may now view a draft report that walks through the analyses related to inclusionary zoning as well as the draft recommendations. A video is also available with an overview of this document.
Ideas and feedback are welcome related to this analysis and recommendations. Once they are finalized, the recommendations will be added to the report and the final inclusionary zoning analysis will be added as an appendix to that document.
The community review and comment period for the draft runs through Sept. 6.
You can find out more about the Cville Plans Together process and view materials from previous phases at cvilleplanstogether.com.
For more information on how to submit comments, click here.