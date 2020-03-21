Charlottesville Area Transit announces temporary new hours

As a result of high inactivity on Sundays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlottesville Area Transit will be eliminating its Sunday service until further notice.

To take full advantage of this service change, Sunday will serve as a dedicated deep-cleaning day for all transit buses.

CAT will also introduce new service hours during this time. Until further notice , all routes will operate Monday through Saturday, 6AM to 9PM.

These changes will begin Saturday, March 21.

Service levels may be adjusted as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic heightens.

CAT encourages its riders and the Charlottesville community to practice safe social distancing and only take essential trips.

For more updates, visit www.catchthecat.org or find CAT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

If you have any questions, email CAT@charlottesville.org or call customer service at (434) 970-3649.

