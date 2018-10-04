Celtic Angels Christmas: New show added

The Wayne Theatre presents Celtic Angels Christmas on Monday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show features the Celtic Knight Dancers and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin.

Tickets are $30.

The show is sponsored by Rudy Yobs and Becky Kohler.

Celtic Angels Christmas captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of Christmas in an awe-inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal and Irish favorites along with spectacular world class champion Irish dancing.

The song list includes Joy to the World, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Little Drummer Boy, O Holy Night, Silent Night and more.

Celebrate the many moods of Christmas and immerse yourself in the Celtic Angels – the heavenly joy of Christmas.

