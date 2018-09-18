Cardboard City event to raise awareness of poverty, homelessness

Published Tuesday, Sep. 18, 2018, 12:04 am

newspaperJoin Family Promise of Shenandoah County for its second annual Cardboard City.

The event, aimed at raising awareness of poverty and homelessness, will take place Oct. 5-6 at Antioch Church of the Brethren in Woodstock.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for Family Promise of Shenandoah County.

Bring your own cardboard, build your “house” and experience homelessness.

Family Promise will provide a meal, activities, and entertainment.

See how successful you are in navigating the World of Poverty!  Can you ask the right questions? Do you have patience? Are you up to the challenge!

For participant or sponsorship information, call the Family Center at 540-459-4599.

 

