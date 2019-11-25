CAPSAW issues Request for Proposals for FY 2021-2022

The Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro has announced the release of the Request for Proposals for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

Contracts awarded under this RFP will be issued to cover each fiscal year separately. The entire performance period will commence July 1, 2020 and may end on or before June 30, 2022 as funding allows.

Contracts, budgets and outcomes will be developed separately for FY 21 and FY 22 based on this application process.

CAPSAW supports local organizations to empower low-income individuals and families, strengthen our community, and create opportunities by providing funding and guidance to programs that address the causes and conditions of poverty.

Programs are selected by the Board of Directors through a competitive application process. Once chosen, programs provide quarterly and annual reports and participate in site visits regularly. Oversight helps to enforce accountability and encourages high-performing programs to measure and accurately report their impact on families and communities.

Applications should address the goals and strategies identified in the FY2020-2024 Strategic Plan (www.waynesboro.va.us/346/CAPSAW).

Proposed programs/services must principally benefit low- and moderate-income individuals and families.

All proposals must be received, via email at valleycapsaw@gmail.com no later than 9 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2020. Paper copies will not be accepted.

Training on this Request for Proposals will be held in the Smith West Room at the Government Center in Verona on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

Contact CAPSAW at valleycapsaw@gmail.com for more information.

The RFP can be requested via email or found on the CAPSAW website at www.waynesboro.va.us/616/FY21—FY22-Grant-Application.

