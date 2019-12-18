CAAR installs 2020 president, officers, directors

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® announced the installation of 2020 President Tom Woolfolk during a breakfast ceremony on Dec. 12 at the Hillsdale Conference Center.

More than 140 guests were in attendance, including members and leadership from local industry partners and Virginia REALTORS®.

Woolfolk is a REALTOR® with Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville. He has been an active member in the Association since 2009 – serving on the Board of Directors since 2016. He is an advocate for the REALTOR® Political Action Committee (RPAC) and has been a Virginia Freemason for over 33 years.

In addition to Woolfolk’s installation, the following Officers and Directors were also installed:

Officers

President-Elect, Quinton Beckham, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville

Treasurer, Pam Dent, Gayle Harvey Real Estate, Inc.

Immediate Past President, Tele Jenifer, Real Estate III – North

Directors

Rives Bailey, Montague Miller & Co. – Westfield Aaron Manis, Sloan Manis Real Est. Partners Rachel Burns, RE/MAX Realty Specialists – Charlottesville Kathy Markwood, Roy Wheeler Realty – Greene Anne Burroughs, Nest Realty Group Tom Pace, Long & Foster – Glenmore Mary Katherine King, Long & Foster – Old Ivy Ginger Slavic, Long & Foster – Old Ivy Georgia Lindsey, Nest Realty Group Keith Smith, Roy Wheeler Realty Co. – Charlottesville

