 

CAAR installs 2020 president, officers, directors

Published Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 6:30 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

caarThe Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® announced the installation of 2020 President Tom Woolfolk during a breakfast ceremony on Dec. 12 at the Hillsdale Conference Center.

More than 140 guests were in attendance, including members and leadership from local industry partners and Virginia REALTORS®.

Woolfolk is a REALTOR® with Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville. He has been an active member in the Association since 2009 – serving on the Board of Directors since 2016. He is an advocate for the REALTOR® Political Action Committee (RPAC) and has been a Virginia Freemason for over 33 years.

In addition to Woolfolk’s installation, the following Officers and Directors were also installed:

Officers

President-Elect, Quinton Beckham, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville
Treasurer, Pam Dent, Gayle Harvey Real Estate, Inc.
Immediate Past President, Tele Jenifer, Real Estate III – North

Directors

Rives Bailey, Montague Miller & Co. – WestfieldAaron Manis, Sloan Manis Real Est. Partners
Rachel Burns, RE/MAX Realty Specialists – CharlottesvilleKathy Markwood, Roy Wheeler Realty – Greene
Anne Burroughs, Nest Realty GroupTom Pace, Long & Foster – Glenmore
Mary Katherine King, Long & Foster – Old IvyGinger Slavic, Long & Foster – Old Ivy
Georgia Lindsey, Nest Realty GroupKeith Smith, Roy Wheeler Realty Co. – Charlottesville

 

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.




augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news