CAAR installs 2020 president, officers, directors
The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® announced the installation of 2020 President Tom Woolfolk during a breakfast ceremony on Dec. 12 at the Hillsdale Conference Center.
More than 140 guests were in attendance, including members and leadership from local industry partners and Virginia REALTORS®.
Woolfolk is a REALTOR® with Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville. He has been an active member in the Association since 2009 – serving on the Board of Directors since 2016. He is an advocate for the REALTOR® Political Action Committee (RPAC) and has been a Virginia Freemason for over 33 years.
In addition to Woolfolk’s installation, the following Officers and Directors were also installed:
Officers
President-Elect, Quinton Beckham, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville
Treasurer, Pam Dent, Gayle Harvey Real Estate, Inc.
Immediate Past President, Tele Jenifer, Real Estate III – North
Directors
|Rives Bailey, Montague Miller & Co. – Westfield
|Aaron Manis, Sloan Manis Real Est. Partners
|Rachel Burns, RE/MAX Realty Specialists – Charlottesville
|Kathy Markwood, Roy Wheeler Realty – Greene
|Anne Burroughs, Nest Realty Group
|Tom Pace, Long & Foster – Glenmore
|Mary Katherine King, Long & Foster – Old Ivy
|Ginger Slavic, Long & Foster – Old Ivy
|Georgia Lindsey, Nest Realty Group
|Keith Smith, Roy Wheeler Realty Co. – Charlottesville
