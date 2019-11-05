Buffalo man extradited to Staunton to face child sex charges

A Buffalo, N.Y., man was extradited to Staunton on Sunday to face multiple charges of rape and sexual assault of children.

John Charles Isaacs Sr., 51, has been charged by the Staunton Police Department with six counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of felony child endangerment, six counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of rape.

All of the victims were children under the age of 13.

The offenses occurred in Staunton from approximately 2010 to 2016 and were reported in 2017.

Isaacs is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

