Buddy Guy to perform live in concert at The Paramount Theater on June 12

Published Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, 2:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Paramount Theater will welcome Chicago’s electric “real deal” blues legend Buddy Guy to The Paramount’s stage on Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m.

At age 85, Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues.

Guy has received 8 Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.

Rolling Stone ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Tickets for this event go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.