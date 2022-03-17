Bridgewater College Jazz Ensemble to perform on Sunday

Published Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022, 2:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Bridgewater College Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, in Cole Hall on the College’s campus.

The concert will open with “April in Paris” by Vernon Duke and arranged by Jeff Hest. Featured soloists on the song are junior music majors Conrad Krytusa and Wyatt Smith on trombone and trumpet, respectively.

“Us” by Thad Jones will follow with Kevin Epps, a senior music major, as the soprano sax soloist. Epps and Smith will then join senior applied physics major Hannah McPherson on clarinet for “Sandu” by Clifford Brown and arranged by Chris Sharp. Junior music major Luke Cronin on flugelhorn and senior biology major Heather Knott on alto sax will then perform “Beauty and the Beast” with lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and arranged by Sammy Nestico.

The program will continue with “I Wan’na Be Like You” by Richard and Robert Sherman and arranged by John Wasson. Junior health and exercise science major Annika Benson will play piano for the song, first-year music major Nathan Sullivan will play the trumpet, Krytusa will play trombone, and Knott will play the alto sax. Seven Bridgewater College students will then perform “The Woogie” by Wycliffe Gordon.

Sunday’s performance will conclude with “Soul Vaccination” by Emilio Castillo and Stephen Kupka and arranged by Paul Lavender, with Epps as the tenor sax soloist.

The performance is free and open to the public.