BRCC program pays participants to train for manufacturing jobs

Published Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, 9:31 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Offering paid training and a chance to interview with seven manufacturing companies, Job Starter: Advanced Manufacturing Training is a new program provided by Blue Ridge Community College aimed at bringing awareness to modern manufacturing in the Shenandoah Valley region.

Participants have the opportunity to experience multiple company cultures and ultimately, will have guaranteed interviews with all companies.

Participating companies include Berry Global, Cadence, Daikin Applied, Dynamic Aviation, Innovative Refrigeration Systems, McKee Foods and Provides US.

The three-week training program will run Oct. 25-Nov. 15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The curriculum will include an introduction to manufacturing, work readiness skills, forklift training and more in order to gain an overview of skills needed to be successful in a sector currently hiring with starting average hourly wages of $16.50-$22.00/hour.

Participants will also earn their Career Readiness Certificate, an industry-recognized credential which demonstrates to employers that candidates have essential work skills needed for success. If hired, possible jobs would include titles such as Production Associate, Machine Operator, Manufacturing Apprentice and more.

“BRCC is thrilled to partner with these companies and regional organizations to create more qualified workers for our local manufacturing sector,” said John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College.

“Job Starter is a creative new program offering workers a behind-the-scenes look at modern manufacturing. Through the collaborative efforts of many partners, participants will get paid to learn, interview and experience multiple company cultures before finding that ideal fit for themselves and the company,” said Sharon Johnson, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board.

Participants will need to complete the registration process by Oct. 20 at valleyjobstarter.com.

Participants must have reliable transportation, be at least 18 years old or be 18 years old by Oct. 25, 2021, be eligible to work in the U.S., hold a high school diploma or GED, and be willing to wear a mask during training.

Offered by Blue Ridge Community College, Job Starter is a collaborative planning effort among multiple workforce organizations and localities including BRCC, Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, Virginia Career Works – Shenandoah Valley, Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and Augusta County Economic Development.