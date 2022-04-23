Brady Gulakowski three homers as Liberty routs UNF, 22-4

Published Friday, Apr. 22, 2022, 11:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Designated hitter Brady Gulakowski became the first Flame since 2007 to belt three home runs in a game, leading Liberty to a 22-4 victory over the North Florida Ospreys Friday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Gulakowski went 4-for-4 with a career-high eight RBI and four runs scored in the contest. He hit a three-run home run in the first, a grand slam in the second and a solo shot in the fifth inning in the contest, becoming the first Flame since Tim Nanry in a 28-7 win over Richmond at Riley Park in Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 18, 2007, with a trio of home runs in a game. With his three home runs on the night, Gulakowski now has nine on the season.

All nine batters in Liberty’s lineup had at least one hit in the contest, as the Flames plated six runs in the first and eight in the second inning for a commanding 14-0 advantage.

Pinch hitter Drew Baughman hit his second home run of the season in the contest.

Liberty moves to 24-12 overall and 10-6 in ASUN Conference play. North Florida falls to 16-23 overall and 6-10 in the conference.

Like this: Like Loading...