Boys Home of Virginia to host ‘The Living Last Supper’

Boys Home of Virginia will bring Leonardo da Vinci’s painting to life as current students portray the powerful story of Jesus’s last supper with his 12 disciples.

Performances of “The Living Last Supper” are set for April 12 at 7 p.m. and April 28 as part of the Boys Home spring open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the safety of the students, masks will be required. Parking is available behind the gymnasium and at the administration building. An entry fee is not required, but free-will donations are welcome.

For more information about Boys Home, or to donate, visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org.