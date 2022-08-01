Blues society event at Glass House Winery to benefit Comfort Zone Camp for Kids
The Central Virginia Blues Society will present three hours of blues, jazz, r&b, and blues-influenced music on Sunday, August 7, as a benefit for the Comfort Zone Camp for Kids.
The Live Blues Jam series event will be held at Glass House Winery and Vineyards in Free Union from 2-5 p.m.
The CVBS house band, led by Kimball Swanson, will get the event under way at 2 p.m. Sets throughout the afternoon will feature a variety of CVBS musicians and an open jam for non-member musicians. Signup for the open jam begins at 12:30 p.m.
The Richmond-based Comfort Zone Camp is for a child grieving the death of a loved one. In 2021, the organization held 14 in-person camps and six virtual camps. In addition to camps, the organization also hosts virtual support groups, camps for parents, and custom workshops and processing sessions for groups.
The Glass House Winery is located at 5898 Free Union Road in Free Union.
For more information on CVBS, visit https://www.centralvablues.org/