Beyer introduces electric vehicle tax incentive legislation

Published Wednesday, Sep. 8, 2021, 7:37 pm

Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA-08) has introduced the Green Vehicle Adoption Nationwide (VAN) Act, which would provide tax credits for the purchase of zero-emission commercial vehicles from delivery vans to heavy duty trucks.

“The Green VAN Act would make a big dent in American emissions and help restore our leadership on the climate crisis,” Beyer said. “Commercial vehicles remain a significant source of emissions and electrification in the sector lags far behind personal vehicles. By using tax policy to promote the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, we can greatly reduce emissions from working vehicles ranging from plumbers’ vans to tractor trailers. This approach would also spur innovation and development in the marketplace by increasing the demand for larger electric vehicles, a key step forward towards a greener economy.”

The Green VAN Act, which is cosponsored by Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), would offer tax credits of 30 percent for commercial vehicles. It is expected to be considered by the Ways and Means Committee as part of larger electric vehicle tax incentive legislation.

Full text of the Green VAN Act is available here.