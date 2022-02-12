Beyer hails Biden administration’s proposed raise for federal workers

Published Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, 10:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Biden-Harris administration’s budget proposal for the coming year will include a 4.6 percent pay increase for federal employees.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA-08), who represents the largest number of federal employees of any member of the U.S. House of Representatives, views this as “phenomenal news.”

“The proposed 4.6 percent pay increase is phenomenal news for my district, where a huge portion of workers are employees of the federal government,” Beyer said. “This would be the biggest pay raise the federal workforce has seen in twenty years, boosting morale and helping make the federal government a more attractive employer to the talent we want to attract to the civil service. Feds absolutely deserve a raise, and I will work diligently with my colleagues to help advance this proposal over the coming year.”

Beyer is a cosponsor of Rep. Gerry Connolly’s FAIR Act, which would increase the salary of federal employees by 5.1 percent in 2023.