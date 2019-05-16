Best VPNs by GEO location

Many people are starting to use VPNs around the world in order to access sites that they could not otherwise. This means that there are now many companies who are offering VPN services and products – but how do you choose the right one?

With VPNs, you’ll find that your location might have an impact on the best one for you. Here, we are going to look at some of the best VPNs by GEO location. Keep reading to find out more about this.

What Is A VPN?

A VPN is a Virtual Private Network and it is a type of network that allows you to access the internet privately. A VPN hides your IP address and allows you to temporarily access the internet using one on their system. This means that you could be using an IP address from anywhere in the world. VPNs come in many different forms and some will come with more features than others.

What Makes a Good VPN?

A good VPN is one that will let you stream or use the internet without any sort of complications. If you are going to be streaming content, then you will want to be able to do this uninterrupted. For this reason, a VPN needs to be fast and secure at the same time.

Some VPN providers will charge you for the service while others will offer it for free. The best VPNs won’t sell your data on to third parties just to make a bit of extra cash. You should always compare the price of the VPN against what you are getting for it. If you think it sounds too good to be true, then there is a strong chance that it might be. Make sure to always read the reviews of the VPN that you are using before you use it. This way, you can be sure that you are using a good one and you can browse without having to worry about your online safety being compromised.

Best VPNs In USA

If you want to learn how to find the best VPN to use in US then you will need to check out some of the comparison sites online. According to WizCase, the best VPN in the US is ExpressVPN which comes with multiple security protocols. This VPN also ensures that your IP address is hidden, and it can connect to services such as Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime from anywhere in the world.

Other popular VPNs in the USA include NordVPN which has very fast speeds and CyberGhost VPN which can connect up to 7 devices. Make sure to check these VPNs out if you are living in the USA or will be needing to access the internet when travelling there.

Best VPNs In Canada

When it comes to VPNs in Canada, you will find that the same VPNs as those recommended for the US work well here. The top VPN for Canada is Express VPN which has servers in 4 major Canadian cities. This VPN also comes with web extensions for Chrome and Mozilla.

In Canada, NordVPN and CyberGhost VPN are also very popular as they can come with unlimited speed and bandwidth as well as connections to multiple devices at once.

Best VPNs in China

Internet access in China can be very restricted and so it makes sense that VPNs would be used a lot in his GEO location. In China, WizCase recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN for this region. The servers are located in Hong Kong and so the connections can be very fast. This VPN can remove the censorship block and allow streaming from Netflix and Hulu.

In China, you will also find that NordVPN can work very well as it can mask your IP address and it has over 60 servers around China. There is also a kill switch feature for extra security.

The third best VPN to use in China is PrivateVPN which has servers in 55 locations around the world. This VPN also uses L2TP protocol which can access the Great Firewall Of China. Make sure to check out some of these VPNs if you are living in China or are visiting soon.

Best VPNs In India

For those living in India, there are three main VPNs that can help with censorship and accessing high-quality movies online. The top VPN used by Indian citizens is ExpressVPN which comes with unlimited bandwidth and data and can bypass censored or blocked sites that cannot usually be accessed in India.

NordVPN is also a very safe and secure VPN to use in India as it comes with military grade encryptions. There are also 100% no logs in this VPN and so you can be sure that you are safe. NordVPN also accept Bitcoin as a payment method to keep things anonymous.

According to WizCase, CyberGhost VPN is the third best VPN for use in India. This VPN can connect up to 7 devices and it comes with a 45-day money back guarantee. On top of this, CyberGhost VPN can protect your anonymity from the Indian government and ISP.

If you are living in India, make sure to utilise these services in order to access all of your favourite TV shows and movies from around the world.

Final Thoughts

If you live in a country that has restricted access to the internet, then you will find that these VPNs can come in very handy. You can easily bypass the strict internet guidelines and see your favourite shows and access the sites that you need to.

Remember that VPNs don’t always work in every location so you might need to try one that has servers where you are located. Make sure to check out some of the VPNs that we have discussed in this article if you live in one of these GEO locations. Soon, you’ll be able to experience the freedom that comes with browsing using a VPN.

