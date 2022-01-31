Best NCLEX guide for nurses

The National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) is used by every state regulatory board to determine if an applicant is ready to become a nurse. This exam has been used by the states since it was created in 1941, and is still administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing to maintain standards. Find some study materials or NCLEX sample questions to help you in the preparation of your NCLEX examination.

The National Council of State Boards of Nursing, Inc. is the creator and owner of the NCLEX examinations. The organization provides a set of exams to help regulate the nursing industry and to ensure higher quality of care to the patient. The NCLEX is a measure of competency that each candidate must possess. The process is designed to help individuals assess their level of mastery in various nursing aspects, as well as their knowledge in various fields that are related to nursing. You’ll be assessed on your ability to make nursing decisions based on your critical thinking abilities and clinical reasoning.

There are two levels of examination in NCLEX, the NCLEX-RN and the NCLEX-PN. The NCLEX-RN is for registered nurses and the NCLEX-PN is for licensed practical nurses. Every applicant applies for both levels of examination, and one examination date determines whether or not that applicant can take both examinations at the same time or has to wait until the next available date. It is important to note that if you do not qualify as a nursing student, either as enrolled in an approved nursing education program, as verified by the school’s authorizing agency; or as a graduate of such a program; you cannot take either test.

The NCLEX is a three-section test, which consists of multiple-choice questions and a 36-hour simulated clinical experience. Most applicants need to pass all three sections with 74% or higher per section to be considered for licensure as a Registered Nurse. In order to pass the NCLEX, an applicant must score at least 450 on each section. Studies have shown that the NCLEX is the most difficult of the nursing licensure exams.

Regardless of where you are applying for licensure/registration, you can take the NCLEX at any Pearson Professional Testing center. You can pay an extra fee to take the NCLEX online, but most people choose to test at a center because it is more convenient and you will want your exam materials and maybe some help from a proctor. When you receive an email with an Authorization to Test (ATT), you’ll know if you’re qualified. A candidate number will be included in your ATT, so make sure your spam filters are up to date and check your spam folder just in case. If you don’t receive one, or if you’ve lost the email by accident, contact Prometric.

To take the NCLEX, you must pay a registration fee of $200 for US licensing, $360 for Canadian license, and $200 for Australian licensure. You cannot take the exam if you are not eligible to take it in your home country, so be sure to check with your appropriate national council to find out if you’re eligible before registering to take the NCLEX.

The best way to prepare for the NCLEX exam is to diligently study the material, have a good understanding of it and then answer questions pertaining to that material in a variety of formats. You can also use a NCLEX prep course or NCLEX free practice test which prepares you with strategies for taking this test, provides you with information on how to approach situations that may come up during the exam, and other important aspects of the exam.

Story by Emma Wilson