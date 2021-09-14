Basketball schedule release specials to air Wednesday, Thursday on ACC Network

The 2021-2022 ACC women’s and men’s basketball schedules will be unveiled live during a pair of one-hour specials this week on ACC Network.

“Nothing But Net: Basketball Schedule Release” will air on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET, respectively.

Kelsey Riggs will host both the men’s and women’s Basketball Schedule Release shows and will be joined by analysts Kelly Gramlich and Muffet McGraw on Wednesday, and Dalen Cuff and Luke Hancock on Thursday as they and breakdown key matchups for the upcoming season.