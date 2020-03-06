Baseball: Binghamton rallies late, tops VMI, 8-2

VMI held a 1-0 lead after five but couldn’t hold on as visiting Binghamton scored seven runs in the final two innings to rally for an 8-2 win Friday from Gray-Minor Stadium.

Will Knight led off the second with a bunt single and Callen Nuccio ripped a double with one out. JT Inskeep hit an RBI groundout to put VMI ahead 1-0. Kevin Gsell singled for BU to tie the game at one in the sixth.

VMI senior right-hander Jacob Menders was sharp on the hill, working 6 1/3 innings and scattering six hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He left with two on and one out in the seventh, and sophomore Will Lopez worked out of the jam to keep the game tied. Binghamton scored three in the top of the eighth to take a 4-1 lead and added four runs in the ninth.

Zac Morris, Cody Warner and Nuccio each had two hits for VMI (4-9).

TJ Wegmann went 3-for-5 for the Bearcats (3-7), while Thomas Babalis tossed seven strong innings for the win.

The two teams will meet again Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

