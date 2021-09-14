Augusta Regional Clinic hosting Dentalpalooza

The Augusta Regional Clinic will hold a free dental clinic day – Dentalpalooza – on Saturday for eligible uninsured residents of Augusta County ages 18+.

Over 15 volunteers from local dental practices will reinforce the Clinic’s staff to provide care to 70 patients at the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. event.

Thanks to the generosity of a dozen sponsors, including the Central Blue Ridge Community Foundation and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, appointments will be free of charge.

General dentistry services (consultations, fillings, extractions and cleanings) will be available.

“I would like to warmly thank the dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants who have accepted to volunteer for our Dentalpalooza Fall 2021 operation,” said Sophie Parson, ARC’s executive director.

A third of Augusta County residents do not have dental insurance, and the clinic is the only dental office that offers affordable dental care options within a 30-40 miles radius.

“We are facing an unprecedented level of demand currently,” Parson said. “Our patients of record wait weeks for treatment, and our capacity to accept new patients is very limited. This operation on Sept. 25th will allow us to schedule patients in need of treatment much faster and we have also reserved half of the available slots for new patients.”

“Understanding patients’ concerns over the local increase in COVID-19 cases, we want to assure them that patient safety is always our top priority”, explained Misty Ladd, ARC office manager. “Our staff and volunteers are following the latest CDC and American Dental Association recommendations on infection prevention. On September 25th, like every other day at the clinic, providers and supporting staff will wear adequate PPE protection, rooms will be disinfected between appointments, patients will be asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and COVID-19 screening will be performed at the door.”

“I would also like to express our most sincere gratitude to our Dentalpalooza Fall 2021 sponsors and donors,” added Parson. “So many local businesses, institutions, banks, and individuals have answered our call and generously donated to support our operation. Thanks to their generosity our patients will be seen free of charge. This is so meaningful in the current challenging period.”

Patients interested in this event can call (540)-221-6635 to schedule an appointment (proof of income and residency will be asked upon registration).

For more information, visit augustafreeclinic.org.